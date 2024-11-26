RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG) Shares Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,668 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

RENN Fund Price Performance

RCG stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. RENN Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

