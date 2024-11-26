Bank of Hawaii Buys 54 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $62,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

MOH opened at $298.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $272.69 and a one year high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.