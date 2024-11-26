iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $600.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $455.41 and a 1 year high of $603.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.60.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

