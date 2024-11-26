Elios Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises about 1.8% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elios Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

