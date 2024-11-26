Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 45.3% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $229.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

