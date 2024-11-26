Elios Financial Group Inc. Takes $6.99 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.