Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of (6.5%)-(4.5%) to ~$2.72-2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.940-2.070 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

