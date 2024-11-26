Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of (6.5%)-(4.5%) to ~$2.72-2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.940-2.070 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.