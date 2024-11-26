BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $287.92 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929,482 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $287,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.61. 935,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average of $172.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.