BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $287.92 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929,482 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $287,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.61. 935,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average of $172.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
