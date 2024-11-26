CKW Financial Group Has $256,000 Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

CKW Financial Group lowered its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE:BOH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. 21,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,664. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,327.59. This trade represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

