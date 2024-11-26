ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.86. ECARX shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 200 shares.

ECARX Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.33.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

