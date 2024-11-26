Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $749.51 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $735.95 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $937.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,025.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,099.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.