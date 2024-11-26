Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $749.51 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $735.95 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $937.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,025.99.
In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
