JPMorgan European Growth & Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:JEGI)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JEGI opened at GBX 98.40 ($1.24) on Tuesday. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 93.42 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.39). The stock has a market cap of £421.07 million, a P/E ratio of 583.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.