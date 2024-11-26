JPMorgan European Growth & Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:JEGI)

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance
Shares of JEGI opened at GBX 98.40 ($1.24) on Tuesday. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 93.42 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.39). The stock has a market cap of £421.07 million, a P/E ratio of 583.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.
About JPMorgan European Growth & Income
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan European Growth & Income
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Key Analyst Upgrades: Why These Stocks Are Getting a Boost
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.