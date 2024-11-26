JPMorgan European Growth & Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:JEGI)

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JEGI opened at GBX 98.40 ($1.24) on Tuesday. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 93.42 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.39). The stock has a market cap of £421.07 million, a P/E ratio of 583.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.