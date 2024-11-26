Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 746 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after acquiring an additional 703,098 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

