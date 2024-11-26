Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 991 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 74.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,836,000 after acquiring an additional 408,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,086.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,195 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 4.3 %

APO stock opened at $174.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.05. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $176.75.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Argus decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.