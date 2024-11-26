Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $153,000 Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450,959 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,770,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $3,607,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Stock Performance

MRC opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

