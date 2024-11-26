Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 265,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3,606.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VFVA opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.01.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

