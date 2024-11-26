Larson Financial Group LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11,173.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Cintas by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,350 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 293.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,904,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,056,000 after buying an additional 1,419,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 258.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,894,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,127,000 after buying an additional 1,365,825 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 300.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,552,000 after buying an additional 1,222,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,286,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,870,000 after acquiring an additional 964,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Up 1.0 %

CTAS stock opened at $223.90 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $136.87 and a 1-year high of $227.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

