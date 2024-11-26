Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.