Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,221 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $1,649,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $198.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

