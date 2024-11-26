Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 458,601 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,912,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,601 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.53% of Roivant Sciences worth $45,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,525.50. The trade was a 13.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 876,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $10,354,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,179,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,160,011.56. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,677,309 shares of company stock worth $43,283,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

