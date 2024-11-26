Pitcairn Co. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 68.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 265.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.5 %

LNTH stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.93. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

