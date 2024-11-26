StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $164.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

