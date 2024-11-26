Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

LMBS stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

