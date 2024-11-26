PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PVH by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

