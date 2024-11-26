iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,095 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

