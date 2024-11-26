Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.0 million. Semtech also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29-0.35 EPS.
Semtech Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. Semtech has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $53.74.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
