Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.0 million. Semtech also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29-0.35 EPS.

Semtech Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. Semtech has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $53.74.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Read Our Latest Report on SMTC

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.