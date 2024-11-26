Swedbank AB Purchases 53,130 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,130 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $31,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,139,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,019. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,378.45. This represents a 10.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.66.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $132.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.05, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

