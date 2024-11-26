Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.