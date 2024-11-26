TD Securities Upgrades Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) to Strong-Buy

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
