TD Securities Upgrades Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) to Strong-Buy

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VHI

Vitalhub Trading Down 1.3 %

Vitalhub Company Profile

Shares of VHI opened at C$10.70 on Monday. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$3.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.10 million, a PE ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.