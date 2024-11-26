Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX:WA8) Insider Buys A$200,854.69 in Stock

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX:WA8 – Get Free Report) insider Dianmin Chen purchased 4,273,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,854.69 ($130,425.12).
About Warriedar Resources
Warriedar Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects located in Western Australia; and Big Springs Gold Project located in Nevada, the United States.
