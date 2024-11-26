D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,456,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,613 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $182,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,042,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.