Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 40.80% from the stock’s current price.

MBLY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

MBLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,552 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 49.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,590,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,217 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $69,638,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 957,565 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after buying an additional 768,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

