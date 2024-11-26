Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.