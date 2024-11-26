Jonathan Brett Purchases 20,000 Shares of Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Stock

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Brett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$27,220.00 ($17,675.32).

Infomedia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Infomedia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Infomedia’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Infomedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Infomedia Company Profile

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with body shops to sell OE collision parts; Microcat Market, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with repair shops to sell OE mechanical parts; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; and Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool.

