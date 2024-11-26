D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of RTX worth $94,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. RTX Co. has a one year low of $79.13 and a one year high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

