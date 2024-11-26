Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,533 put options on the company. This is an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 9,986 put options.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

EWW stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 884,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth $51,470,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,740.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 207,137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,999,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,482,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 457.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,916 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.