DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI) Director Buys C$40,281.71 in Stock

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) Director Sheldon Norman Bennett purchased 99,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,281.71.

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$74.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51. DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.77.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

