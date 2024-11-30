Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $291.93 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,336,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,719 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $291,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $88.49 and a twelve month high of $126.96. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.