Banc Funds Co. LLC Cuts Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,709 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.21% of BCB Bancorp worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BCBP opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $226.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

BCB Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

