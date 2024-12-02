Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Buys 2,422 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.07 per share, with a total value of $794,585.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,445,555.78. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari acquired 384 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari acquired 857 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $210.96 per share, with a total value of $180,792.72.
- On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari acquired 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.48 per share, with a total value of $1,531,702.24.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.
Biglari Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Biglari stock opened at $210.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $478.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- About the Markup Calculator
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.