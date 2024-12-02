Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Buys 2,422 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.07 per share, with a total value of $794,585.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,445,555.78. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari acquired 384 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari acquired 857 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $210.96 per share, with a total value of $180,792.72.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari acquired 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.48 per share, with a total value of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $210.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $478.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Biglari by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Biglari by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

