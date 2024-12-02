PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Napco Security Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,504,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 108.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after acquiring an additional 540,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,075,000 after acquiring an additional 494,988 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $15,109,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 118.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 488,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 264,789 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at $99,518.72. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $39.23 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.