UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $138.98 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,694 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.15% of Southern Copper worth $138,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $100.35 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

