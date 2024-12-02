Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 712,292 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Ecovyst Price Performance

ECVT opened at $7.95 on Monday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $926.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

