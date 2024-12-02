MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $377.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

