Insider Selling: MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,159,310. This represents a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 18th, C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $144.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

