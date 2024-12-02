Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $149,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 492,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at $125,875,135.25. This represents a 4.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.94 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

