Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 0.8% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRT opened at $127.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,451 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

