Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

MTUM stock opened at $216.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

