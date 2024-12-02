MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 36,021,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 56,193,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get MARA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MARA

MARA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 5.52.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. MARA’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $303,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MARA by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after buying an additional 2,340,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MARA by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MARA by 4,394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after buying an additional 1,324,625 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in MARA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,920,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MARA by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 439,309 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.