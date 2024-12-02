Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$184.38 and last traded at C$184.38, with a volume of 12186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$183.47.

KXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 183.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$163.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$157.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.50, for a total transaction of C$523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,002. This represents a 83.43 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.16, for a total value of C$943,941.33. Insiders sold 46,846 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,802 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

